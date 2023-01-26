Catholic school students win in Derby art contest

Catholic school students were among the winners in the Kentucky Derby Museum’s 37th annual “Horsing Around with Art” contest.

Hadley Klusman, a junior at Mercy Academy, was named grand prize winner for her oil painting titled “Roses and Juleps.”

Audrey Powers, a junior at Mercy, won the “Thoroughbred Award.”

Ava Crumpton, a seventh grader at St. Agnes School, won the “Winston Memorial Award.”

Damian Luna, a sixth grader at St. Margaret Mary School, was the recipient of the “WinStar Award.”

One of the Millinery Fashion Awards went to Avery McGalliard, a fourth grader at St. Francis of Assisi School.

Marielle Bland, a seventh grader at St. Agnes, was named the winner of the “Sculpture Award” in the first through eighth-grade category.

Aidan Sheehan, a sixth grader at St. Margaret Mary School, won first place in the middle school division.

In the high school division, Olivia Slinker and Tess Crutcher, juniors at Mercy, won first and second place respectively.

Leaders from the museum surprised Hadley Klusman, grand prize winner, at school Jan. 20. She received a “Spring Race Day Experience” prize package sponsored by Churchill Downs, which includes a table on Millionaire’s Row, a race named after her and the opportunity to present a trophy in the Winner’s Circle to a first place horse and jockey.

The Museum also awarded Mercy $500 prize money for art supplies.

The competition is open to students in first through 12th grades. All entries will be on exhibit in the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Matt Winn Gallery through May 12.