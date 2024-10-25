Mary Beth Bowling

When you go to vote in just a few days, you will be asked to vote either Yes or No for Amendment 2. When you vote, the following language will be on the ballot.

Education Opportunities Constitution Amendment

To give parents choices in educational opportunities for their children, are you in favor of enabling the General Assembly to provide financial support for the education costs of students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are outside the system of common (public) schools by amending the Constitution of Kentucky as stated below?

IT IS PROPOSED THAT A NEW SECTION BE ADDED TO THE CONSTITUTION OF KENTUCKY TO READ AS FOLLOWS: The General Assembly may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools. The General Assembly may exercise this authority by law, Sections 59, 60, 171, 183, 184, 186, and 189 of this Constitution notwithstanding.

The proposed amendment does not say how or what program will best serve the state of Kentucky if approved. With 48 states now using some form of school choice, models exist that do not penalize public schools, or more importantly the students who attend those schools. In fact, the lessons learned from various states have resulted in programs that are models in serving ALL students in the way that they deserve. Some of those students are right across our state line in Indiana and Ohio. In fact, some families decide to move to these states so that they can have a choice in what educational setting is best for their child. Despite what you have heard from TV ads, politicians and leaders who are urging you to vote no, the facts do not support their claims.

We have an opportunity to explore better ways to support our students, to give families alternatives. Kentucky’s reputation in the field of education has a significant impact on businesses coming to our state and the retention of professionals that ultimately choose to leave our state. So, is the answer to vote no and keep doing things the way we have always done them? This is a critical election year in so many ways. Can we not put politics aside to take care of our students so that they can grow and prosper in this community, this state?

As a principal, before I became superintendent, I had a student whose grandmother looked for an alternative school for her granddaughter. She knew that educational opportunities were the way out of poverty. Despite the challenges of raising her granddaughter, the grandmother sought out a school that could meet the needs and develop the gifts and talents of her granddaughter. Despite some tuition support from the school, many personal sacrifices were made by the grandmother so that her granddaughter could remain in the school and get what she needed to be successful at the next level.

Why does it have to be so hard for those who are seeking opportunities beyond what is assigned to a family? Vote “Yes” on Amendment 2 so that grandmothers, parents, guardians and caregivers can choose the best educational pathway forward for their own child, knowing they know their child best.