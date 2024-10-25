Cross-country champions named

Champions in four male and female cross country divisions of the Catholic School Athletic Association were named during a meet at Tom Sawyer State Park on Oct. 8.

The final results were:

In the senior boys division, St. Agnes School won first place and St. Margaret Mary School was runner-up.

In the junior boys division, St. Edward School took first place and St. Margaret Mary was runner-up.

In the senior girls division, St. Agnes won first place and St. Edward was runner-up.

In the junior girls division, St. Edward won first place and St. Agnes was runner-up.