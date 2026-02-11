Comfort My People — We are called to uphold the dignity of human life

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

Today, whether through news broadcasts, social media or the pages of tabloids and newspapers, it is clear that we are going through tumultuous times in our country. Unfortunately, we are witnessing immoral and unacceptable acts of violence against the human life and dignity of immigrants and U.S. citizens. Recently, I led a Holy Hour for Peace with Eucharistic exposition, adoration and Benediction to pray in response to the sad events happening across the country due to immigration and customs enforcement, especially in Minneapolis.

That day, my preparations for the Holy Hour were interrupted by troubling reports that a video posted by the White House depicted a former president of the United States and his wife as apes.

In these examples and many others, we see that respect for all human life and dignity faces constant threats on multiple fronts, reflecting a deep disconnection from who Jesus Christ calls us to be. It seems we have forgotten that Jesus Christ states that how we treat the most vulnerable in society — the poor, imprisoned, marginalized and immigrant populations, the Biblical “stranger”— serves as a reflection of how we would treat Jesus Christ Himself (cf. Matthew 25:31-46). If we believe that “it is an absolute imperative to respect, love, and promote the life of every brother and sister, in accordance with the requirements of God’s bountiful love in Jesus Christ” (Evangelium Vitae, n. 77), then we must uphold the inherent value and dignity of all human lives, transcend any distinctions, affirm the worth of every person, and seek to transform secular culture to build a civilization of love.

The current situation of immigrants in the United States calls for careful judgment rooted in moral principles of justice during enforcement actions. Let me be clear: While the Church does not oppose border security (Strangers No Longer, 2003, n. 78), it strongly opposes what it sees as a declining respect for the inherent dignity of immigrants. All enforcement measures should reflect thoughtful adherence to principled and virtuous standards to promote fairness and justice in how those affected by federal immigration policies are treated, especially in protecting the family unit and providing humanitarian protections for immigrants. While the Catholic Church recognizes the fundamental right of nations to control their borders, this must be done in a humane manner. The Church also supports comprehensive immigration reform that upholds human dignity, guarantees due process, safeguards families and provides a pathway to citizenship.

Language and images that denigrate people are incompatible with the Church’s moral teaching on the dignity of human life. Such behaviors perpetuate the evil and sin of racism within our lives, society and the broader world. If we believe that each of us is made in the image and likeness of God, we must stand against racism that manifests itself in derogatory comments, jokes or dismissive glances based on skin color, ethnicity or origin because they represent a profound failure to recognize the inherent dignity of every person (cf. Open Wide Our Hearts). For if we cannot look at each other as brothers and sisters in the sight of God, we dare not call God “Our Father.”

As the Christian faithful, we are invited to take seriously the charge to live authentically and fully our faith and the Gospel values, as witnesses and disciples of Jesus Christ. Doing so necessarily means that we are called every day to pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit in all that we do, and to advocate for what is right and just. Let us hold onto the hope that our faith calls us to embrace as agents of change and compassion in these challenging times. May we never forget that in the face of every person, especially the stranger, we are given the opportunity to encounter Jesus Christ Himself.