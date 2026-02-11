Official — Priest receives new appointment

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointment in the Archdiocese of Louisville, effective Jan. 22, 2026.

Rev. Benito Enrique Martinez serves as coordinator of Hispanic ministry for the following parishes: Emmanuel in Albany, Ky.; Holy Cross in Burkesville, Ky.; St. Bernard in Clementsville, Ky.; Sacred Heart in Liberty, Ky.; Christ the Healer in Edmonton, Ky.; and Christ the King in Tompkinsville, Ky.

His responsibilities as associate pastor of Holy Redeemer Church in Greensburg, Ky., and Good Shepherd Church in Columbia, Ky., have concluded. He resides at Good Shepherd in Columbia.



