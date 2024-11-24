Christ the King triumphs over evil with the power of love, pope says

Young people from South Korea, the host country for World Youth Day 2027, carried the World Youth Day cross and Marian icon after receiving them from Portuguese young people at the conclusion of Mass with Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican Nov. 24, 2024. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — While world events can seem chaotic, violent and out of control, Christians can be certain that “everything is ultimately subject to the judgment of Christ, the just and merciful king,” Pope Francis said at Mass.

“Those who destroy people, who make wars, what will their faces look like when they come before the Lord? ‘Why did you make that war? Why did you kill?'” God will ask. “And they, how will they reply?” the pope said Nov. 24, the feast of Christ the King.

The Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica also marked the local celebration of World Youth Day. Fifteen young people from Portugal, where the international celebration of World Youth Day was held in 2023, and 15 from South Korea, where the global gathering for World Youth Day will be held in 2027, joined the pope for the liturgy.

Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, the Vatican office that organizes the youth gatherings, was the main celebrant at the altar.

At the end of the liturgy, before the Portuguese young adults passed the World Youth Day cross and Marian icon to their peers from South Korea, Pope Francis offered a special prayer that the symbols would be a source of consolation and strength for young people living in situations of war and violence.

The pope prayed that wherever the cross and icon are taken “may there be a growth in certainty about the invincible love of God and fraternity among people.”

In his homily, Pope Francis said that passing the symbols on “is an invitation to all of us to live out the Gospel and take it to every part of the world, without stopping, without being discouraged, getting up after every fall and never ceasing to hope.”

Urging the young people to keep their gaze “fixed on Jesus, on his cross and on Mary, our mother,” the pope told them that Mary is the one who, “in moments of difficulty, is at the foot of our crosses to help us because she is our mother, our mom.”

Frequently adding to his prepared homily, the pope encouraged the young people to never be ashamed of who they are and what they believe, but to follow Jesus’ example of love, self-giving and service.

“God loves you just as you are,” the pope told them. “Before him, the innocence of your dreams is worth more than success and fame — it’s worth more — and the sincerity of your intentions are worth more than worldly approval.”

“Do not settle for being ‘stars for a day’ on social media or in any other context,” he said. “You are called to shine in a wider sky” and to do so through concrete acts of love and caring.

“In heaven, the infinite love of the Father is reflected in our countless little lights,” Pope Francis said. “His love is revealed in us through the faithful affection between spouses, the innocent joy of children, the enthusiasm of young people, caring for the elderly, the generosity of consecrated persons, the charity shown toward the poor and the honesty upheld in work environments.”

“No approval you receive can save the world or make you happy,” he said. “Only the free gift of love can bring us happiness.”

The Gospel reading for the day was St. John’s account of Pilate questioning Jesus about being a king and about his kingdom.

Addressing people gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the recitation of the Angelus prayer after Mass, the pope told them that in Pilate’s world “the strong triumph over the weak, the rich over the poor, the violent over the meek — a world which we know well, unfortunately.”

Affirming that Christ is king, Christians recognize that “his kingdom is not of this world. Jesus’ world, indeed, is the new world, the eternal world, which God prepares for all by giving his life for our salvation.”

Jesus “redeems creation ruined by evil with the power of love; with the power of divine love Jesus saves creation because Jesus liberates, Jesus forgives, Jesus brings peace and justice,” the pope said.