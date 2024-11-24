Calling young artists

Youth who are high school age and younger are invited to submit original visual art, such as a drawing or painting, to be featured in the “Saints for Kids” section of Youth Focus.

Following are the subjects of artwork for January through May of 2025:

St. Sebastian — deadline Jan. 2.

Our Lady of Lourdes & St. Bernadette — deadline Jan. 23.

St. Perpetua & St. Felicity — deadline Feb. 13.

St. Joseph — deadline Feb. 27.

St. Louis de Monfort — deadline April 10.

St. Joan of Arc — deadline May 8.

A photo of the artwork — as well as the student’s name, parish and school — can be submitted via email to ocastlen@archlou.org or the original can be mailed to the attention of The Record at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203, with a stamped return envelope.

Call reporter Olivia Castlen at 471-2131 with any questions