St. Albert celebrates Blue Ribbon

Students at St. Albert School enjoyed a blue treat as the school celebrated its third Blue Ribbon award Nov. 15. (Photo Special to The Record)

On the feast of St. Albert the Great on Nov. 15, St. Albert the Great School celebrated its third National Blue Ribbon award. The school was previously recognized as a Blue Ribbon School in 2004 and 2015.

The school was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education on Sept. 23. The school was formally recognized in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 8.

Students, teachers, staff and parents began the occasion with Mass. Following Mass, students were notified that class was “canceled” to pave the way for a celebration featuring live music, snacks and games. A reception hosted former teachers, principals, and pastors for the celebration.

“The award is a reflection of our dedicated faculty and staff as well as our students and community in supporting our high standards of academic excellence, strong values and moral character, and our dedication to spiritual growth,” said principal Ellen Martin in a press release from the school.