Carmelite of Mary Immaculate Father Benni P. Pengiparambil, then pastor of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Fairdale, Ky., held the microphone as a student prayed during the 71st annual Living Rosary Oct. 23, 2022, at St. Teresa of Calcutta. (Record File Photo by Kayla Bennett)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Marian Committee is inviting children in first through 12th grades to participate in the 72nd annual Living Rosary.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 in Bellarmine University’s Frazier Hall, 2001 Newburg Road.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside. To register a child for the event, visit https://www.archloumarian.org/living-rosary-registration/.