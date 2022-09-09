Children invited to take part in 71st annual Living Rosary

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Marian Committee is inviting children in first through 12th grades to participate in the 71st annual Living Rosary.

The event will take place outdoors at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 on the campus of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Fairdale, Ky.

Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre.

Limited seating will be provided and participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas.

To register children, visit archloumarian.org/the-living-rosary/. For more information, contact Deacon Joe Calvert at 930-2039 or joe@hardware-specs.com.