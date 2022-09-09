Dominican Sisters to host ‘I Was Here’ Project Oct. 2

As part of its 200th anniversary celebration — and as a memorial to those historically enslaved at the Kentucky Dominican Farm and Motherhouse — the Dominican Sisters of Peace will host the “I Was Here” Project Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Motherhouse in Springfield, Ky.

The “I Was Here” Project seeks to reframe the conversation around racism and slavery through the lens of art. The event also will include a ritual, ceremony and sacred songs.

The Dominican Sisters want to “remember and honor the African Americans who were with us,” said Sister Barbara Sullivan. “It’s called ‘I Was Here’ to say exactly that. They were present, they were part of our local history. We want to remember and honor them.”

All are invited; there is no fee to attend.