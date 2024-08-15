Bulletin Board — August 15, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, is hosting a Special Disciples of Jesus Mass Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shorter Mass intended for children. Families are invited to take part in fellowship following Mass. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Louisville will host a healing Mass at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road. Worship music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Passionist Father Justin Nelson, pastor of St. Agnes Church, will preside. For information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will ordain 10 men to the diaconate at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Common Earth Gardens, an outreach of Catholic Charities, is requesting volunteers to help clear invasive species, catalog trees and shrubs and identify native species at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1816 Rangeland Road, on Aug. 21 from noon to 3 p.m.

Volunteers should bring a water bottle and gloves and sign up by emailing mbarnett@archlou.org.

St. John Center, a local nonprofit that provides services to the homeless, is in need of men’s socks. To contribute, donations can be delivered to the center located at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org or 398-3505.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, will begin Aug. 20 and is offered via Zoom and in person.

The group, which is free and open to all, will meet on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. To register and receive a zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

DivorceCare, a free 13-week seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, will be offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Aug. 28 to Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Todd Popson, Associate Director of Vocations, will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Cursillo Movement’s 60th anniversary will be celebrated with Mass at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. Mass will be followed by a meal. The celebration is open to all. To attend, RSVP by Aug. 25 by calling 502-727-9067.

The Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville is fundraising for its scholarship fund by selling tickets to the Sept. 28 Notre Dame v. UofL football game. The fund helps area students afford tuition to the University of Notre Dame. The tickets are $225 and may be purchased online at louisville.undclub.org/events.

HERE AND THERE

The Gray Street Farmers’ Market, 485 E. Gray St., will be open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through the end of September. The market is a project of Catholic Charities of Louisville and the University of Louisville. Produce grown by refugee farmers in the charity’s Common Earth Gardens program will be for sale. To learn more, call Melissa Schreck at 852-8781.

The Presentation Academy Alumnae Board will host a “Shop & Sip” pop-up shopping event in its Arts and Athletic Center, 900 S. Fourth St., Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. Donations to its Sisterhood Scholarship will be accepted.

Those interested in being vendors may contact Karen Scheider at presshopnsip@gmail.com.

The Knights of Columbus are hosting a chicken dinner on Aug. 25 at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and will include a full dinner for $12. Dine-in and carry-out are available. Proceeds benefit Wednesday’s Child.

The Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky., will present a free concert featuring internationally renowned concert pianist, Pianist Nada, on Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. She is currently featured on Bardstown Radio, www.bardstownradio.com.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project (FRP) will offer two opportunities for its crash course “An Introduction to Theology of the Body.” The dates are:

Aug. 16 and 17 in St. Luke Church’s Education Center, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive.

Sept. 6 and 7 in Holy Family Church’s Riede Room, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

The course will provide “a solid understanding of God’s plan for humanity,” according to an announcement from FRP.

The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. College students may attend for free. For more information, visit https://www.familyrenewalproject.com/events/ or call 303-1996.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Aug. 20: The Eucharist, Don’t be Stingy!

Aug. 27: What is impurity or uncleanliness in the Bible?

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will address aging well in an upcoming session titled “Optimal Aging, Viewing Aging as an Opportunity” on Aug. 28 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road. All ages are welcome to attend, and there is no cost. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.