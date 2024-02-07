Cemeteries to host Stations of the Cross during Lent

Students from St. Agnes School led the Way of the Cross for Young Christians at Calvary Cemetery during Lent 2023. (Record File Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Each Friday during Lent, Catholic Cemeteries will host the Way of the Cross for Young Christians at one of four cemeteries in Louisville. The stations begin at 1 p.m. and cover a distance of 300-400 yards.

Following is the schedule:

On Feb. 16, students from Bellarmine University will lead the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Participants will gather at the St. Phillip Neri cross in section 35.

On Feb. 23, Deacon Scott Haner will lead the Stations of the Cross at St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Ave. Participants will gather in the priest section behind the flagpole.

On March 1, students from St. Martha School will lead the Stations of the Cross at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles St. Participants will gather in the priest section.

On March 8, students from Assumption High School will lead the Stations of the Cross at St. John Cemetery, located at the intersection of 26th and Duncan streets, with the entrance on Duncan Street.

On March 15, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre along with students from St. Francis of Assisi School will lead the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Participants will gather at the intersection next to the office parking area.

On March 22, students from Holy Trinity School will lead the Stations of the Cross at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles St. Participants will gather at the priest section.

Stations of the Cross will be canceled if the weather is severe. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.