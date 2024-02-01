CEF announces poster and essay contest winners

The Catholic Education Foundation has selected the winners of its annual Catholic Schools Week poster and essay contests.

Participants included students in kindergarten through high school.

Entrants in the essay contest were asked to consider the prompt: “Be Disciples of Christ: Live as a Blessing.” Tyler Solon, a junior at Trinity High School, won the essay contest. He received a $1,000 cash prize.

In the poster contest, entrants in kindergarten through second grade were asked to illustrate: “Live as a Blessing: As a Catholic school student, how can you show kindness to others?”

Students in third- through fifth-grade were given the prompt: “Live as a Blessing: As a Catholic school student, how can you bless other people through your words and actions?”

Entrants in sixth- through eight-grade responded to: “Be a Disciple of Christ: As a Catholic school student, how can you model Christ’s love to one another?”

The winners of the poster contest received a $250 cash prize. Winners of the poster contest, listed by division, are:

Kindergarten through second-grade division — Kassidy Stratman, second grader, St. Gabriel School.

Third through fifth-grade division — Lydia Wilson, fourth grade, St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky.

Sixth through eight-grade division — Ethan Lare, seventh grade, Holy Trinity School.