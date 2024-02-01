Catholic Schools Week Essay Winner — Be Disciples of Christ: Live as a Blessing

Tyler Solon

So much to do, so little time to do it. This has been my high school story thus far. From early morning sports practices to thought-provoking classes, to clubs and volunteering at night, my high school career at Trinity has been filled with learning, service, and growing in my faith. With many activities to balance, it seems I am always pulled in different directions. Despite the many variables, one constant has remained: my faith. To live as a blessing and disciple of Christ, one must better oneself and his community no matter how busy one might be.

Saint Augustine said, “Fill yourselves first and then only will you be able to give to others.” One must model himself after Christ internally to become a disciple. At Trinity, several clubs are offered to better oneself. I am a part of Inner Peace Club, a religious meditation club; Saints Peter and Paul Society, a club that spreads campus ministry; Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a Christian leadership club; and Rosary Club. By joining these school-sponsored activities, my classmates and I learn more about ourselves and how to serve others, just as Jesus did. Additionally, each year, students improve themselves by learning about the loving actions of Christ and the power of the sacraments through theology classes. The value of a high-quality education is a great blessing given by parents and teachers. By becoming the best version of oneself, one can be a better blessing to others.

At the end of Mass at St. Albert the Great, our deacon says, “The Mass is ended. Go in peace to love and serve the Lord.” Just as Jesus served others, I understand the importance of helping those in need. In the busyness of life, Trinity encourages service. I learn to serve my community and world, by participating in required service hours. I routinely volunteer and serve on the teen advisory board at WaterStep, a nonprofit organization providing clean water for those affected by natural disasters or with limited access. The talented group of volunteers and staff use their time and talent freely and make their work a joy.

Additionally, I have been given the opportunity to tutor at school to help others comprehend math more fully. This work helps my peers, but also allows me to reflect on the knowledge that I have been given by others. The service-based clubs at Trinity, National Honor Society and Beta Club, further emphasize improving the world and the lives of those living in it. While service is required with a Catholic education, I have learned that the hours are more than just a grade. The sacrifice is a way to follow Christ’s lead of service-based encounters with others. Just as in the Christ the King Sunday Gospel, where Jesus calls all disciples to help those in need (New Catholic Bible, Matthew 25:31-46), we are called to serve others. Truly, taking time to live as a disciple of Christ reveals countless blessings for many.

The National Catholic Youth Conference took place this year at a time filled with exams, sports commitments, and meetings. My church and my family encouraged my participation, despite my full schedule. What an experience I encountered! Upon my arrival, one could easily see the impact of a strong faith-based community, devoted to living a life of service and being the best version of oneself. I witnessed first-hand the impact and positive energy of coming together with thousands of high schoolers to worship the Lord. I will take forward the excitement of being a disciple of Christ and the power of small acts of kindness. Taking time to share thoughtful words, a smile, or praying a decade of the Rosary together can result in a meaningful effect that influences others.

Just as Jesus led by service and joy, so too are we called to be a blessing by helping others. With conscientious efforts to improve oneself to live in Christ’s footsteps, volunteering to help others by living a life of humble service, and taking the time to come together in faith, one becomes a valuable disciple of Christ and a blessing to others.