Students, educators recognized at Catholic Schools Week Mass

Students from Ascension School prayed the Our Father during the annual Catholic Schools Week Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at St. Agnes Church Jan. 30. The liturgy was the highlight of the local celebration and drew representatives from schools across the archdiocese. (Record Photos by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated a special liturgy Jan. 30 at St. Agnes Church in honor of National Catholic Schools Week observed Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

The annual Mass is the highlight of the local celebration and drew representatives from schools across the archdiocese.

Students from St. Bernard School took part in the annual Catholic Schools Week Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at St. Agnes Church Jan. 30. The liturgy is the highlight of the local celebration and drew representatives from schools across the archdiocese.

In his homily, Archbishop Fabre spoke directly to educators thanking them for their service in Catholic schools. He drew their attention to the Gospel reading from the book of John where Jesus Christ tells his followers that he is the Good Shepherd.

“How does a shepherd lead best?” he asked, adding possible answers: From in front with the sheep following, from behind pushing them, or from the side walking next to them?

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre delivered the homily during the Mass.

Teachers, he said, lead their students from all those angles.

“I thank you for shepherding our young people, for giving them guidance and direction” either by pulling them along, pushing them from behind or just walking beside them, he said. “It’s what a shepherd does and I know that’s what you do and I thank you for that.”

Educators choose to work in Catholic schools because “you believe in the ministry and the goal of Catholic education. You believe faith has a role to play in the formation of our young people academically. I thank you for the sacrifice you make,” the archbishop said.

Turning his attention to his young listeners, Archbishop Fabre said, “My dear students, if there’s one way to sum up what Catholic education is attempting to teach you, it’s how you are called to love as Jesus loves and how you are called to serve as Jesus serves.”

The common definition of love is that it’s “warm” and “fuzzy” and makes one feel good, “but that’s not the totality of love,” he said. “There’s a sacrificial side to love.”

St. Agnes School’s choir sang during the annual Catholic Schools Week Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at St. Agnes Church Jan. 30. The liturgy is the highlight of the local celebration and brought together students and educators from schools across the archdiocese.

Catholic school students benefit from the love and sacrifice of many, including parents and educators, the archbishop said.

He added that Christ desires that they grow in love for one another. Sometimes loving others can be “fuzzy and warm but it also means I give something that costs me for the benefit of others,” he said, noting that no one is perfect. “All that Jesus asks is that we do our best.”

A student drank from the chalice during communion.

During the liturgy, several archdiocesan awards were presented to educators and one volunteer. The winners of the Catholic Education Foundation’s poster and essay contests were also recognized.