Catholic Women’s Conference set for Nov. 8

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Women’s Conference will be held Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

The theme of the conference is “Wonderfully Made,” based on Psalm 139. Lisa Cotter, a Catholic speaker and author, will be the keynote speaker. It will also include opportunities for praise and worship, eucharistic adoration, Mass, prayer ministry and confession, as well as opportunities to shop with local Catholic vendors and a chance to encounter local ministries.

The conference is open to women aged 16 and older.The cost to attend is $50, which includes lunch. The cost for high school and college students is $40, and religious sisters may attend for free. Nursing babies are welcome.



The deadline to register is Oct. 1. Registration for the conference is open at tinyurl.com/5dvyjvyc.