Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Women’s Conference returns Nov. 8

After a seven-year hiatus, the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Women’s Conference is set to return.

A committee of 10 women from 10 parishes in the archdiocese is making it happen.

The conference, open to women age 16 and older, is meant for women from all states in life — high-schoolers to grandparents and everyone in between, said Tasha Villalobos Gordon, chair of the conference’s committee.

The event will be held Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

The theme of the conference is “Wonderfully Made,” based on Psalm 139. The conference will help participants answer the question, “Who am I, as a daughter of God? What does that mean and look like in whatever stage I’m in — as a young adult, a mother, a widower, a religious sister?” she said.

Lisa Cotter, a Catholic speaker and author, will be the keynote speaker. It will also include opportunities for praise and worship, eucharistic adoration, Mass, prayer ministry and confession, as well as opportunities to shop with local Catholic vendors and a chance to encounter local ministries.

Leslie Rodriquez, who serves as communications chair for the conference, said she hopes the conference “serves as an initial spark for women to encounter Christ, to be more deeply rooted in their identity in God the Father, and to be able to carry that back to their families, or their parishes, or their own ministries.

“We’re really hoping that this is something that fills their cup. Women are always serving — it’s very much in who we are and how we act,” she said. The retreat offers the opportunity to “take time to take care of ourselves,” she said.

The retreat also offers the opportunity for women across the archdiocese to meet one another and build community, said Rodriguez. “It’s a one-off event that is very approachable for someone, no matter where they’re at in their faith.”



Registration for the conference is open at tinyurl.com/5dvyjvyc. The cost to attend is $50, which includes lunch. The cost for high school and college students is $40, and religious sisters may attend for free. Nursing babies are welcome.