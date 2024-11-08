Catholic schools offer open houses

Catholic schools have shared their plans to hold open houses, which offer opportunities for students and their families to visit school campuses.
This listing will be updated as additional events are announced:
High schools:
- DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive, will host an open house Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sacred Heart Academy, 3175 Lexington Road, will host an open house Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will host an open house Nov 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Bethlehem High School, 309 West Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Ky., will host an open house Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grade schools:
- St. Martha School, 2825 Klondike Lane, will host an open house Nov. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Holy Trinity School – Clifton, 2117 Payne St., will host a presentation on the Orton Gillingham Approach on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. in the school’s Eifler Theater.
- Notre Dame Academy, 1927 Lewiston Dr., and St. Lawrence Preschool, 1925 Lewiston Drive, will host an open house Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can register at forms.gle/s1kJtuyMufKyZMp4A.
- St. Athanasius School, 5915 Outer Loop, will host an open house Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or by appointment.
- St. Bernard School, 7500 Tangelo Dr., will host an open house Nov. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- St. Margaret Mary School, 7813 Shelbyville Road, offers tours at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Families can schedule a tour at stmm.org/schedule-a-tour/.