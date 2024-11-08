Catholic schools offer open houses

Catholic schools have shared their plans to hold open houses, which offer opportunities for students and their families to visit school campuses.

This listing will be updated as additional events are announced:

High schools:

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive, will host an open house Nov. 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart Academy, 3175 Lexington Road, will host an open house Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will host an open house Nov 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem High School, 309 West Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Ky., will host an open house Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grade schools: