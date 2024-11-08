Knights recognized for service to individuals with intellectual disabilities

The governor’s Proclamation of Appreciation, above, honors the Knights of Columbus’ work through the group’s nonprofit, the Kentucky Association for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Knights of Columbus were recently honored with a Proclamation of Appreciation from Governor Andy Beshear for efforts to support individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The Knights founded the Kentucky Association for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (KAPID) in 1978 and has since raised and distributed between $9 and $10 million to various groups that serve adults and children with intellectual disabilities, said Tim Gahlinger.

Gahlinger is the Grand Knight of All Saints Council 14234 and serves KAPID as board chair.

The centerpiece of the association’s work is a yearly summer camp, where at least 50 people spend time at Woodland Lakes Christian Camp in Amelia, Ohio, Gahlinger noted.

KAPID also donates to various nonprofits across the Commonwealth, including SMC Regina’s Center, Special Olympics and Day Spring.

One of the main fundraisers that support KAPID is the Knights’ Tootsie Roll Drive, held each year by individual Knights’ councils.

The Knights also do a letter campaign, asking close to 12,000 Knights in Kentucky to donate. This campaign typically raises about $19,000 a year, Gahlinger said.