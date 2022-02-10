Three Catholic groups in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been named Victory Noll Sisters small-grant winners by Catholic Climate Covenant, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit whose mission is to help Catholics in the U.S. respond to the church’s call to care for creation and care for the poor.

One hundred Catholic groups around the country received grants that will be used for various ecological projects inspired by “Laudato Si’, On Care for Our Common Home,” Pope Francis’ encyclical published in 2015, according to a press release from the nonprofit.

Local grant recipients are:

The Conventual Franciscan Friars, who serve as campus ministers at Bellarmine University, are the recipients of $700. Franciscan Father John Pozhathuparambil said the funds will be used for a plant giveaway and environmental awareness program on Bellarmine’s campus the first week in October to coincide with the celebration of St. Francis’ transitus, the end of his earthly life and transition into eternal life.

Students will receive a free plant for their dorm room as well as information about caring for the planet from students in the university’s department of environmental studies.

“I’m hoping that they’ll learn more about Laudato Si’ and I want them to be more mindful of caring for creation,” said Father Pozhathuparambil in a recent interview. “It’ll also be an opportunity for them to think outside of their syllabus and learn something to care for the future generation.”

The Passionist Earth and Spirit Center , 1914 Newburg Road, received $1,000. The center will use the funds to support its Camp Odyssey Garden, which provides the “opportunity for youth to immerse themselves in the care and tending of an organic food garden as well as learning to transform the harvest into healthy, delicious meals, said a statement from the center,” according to the release.

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth are the recipients of $1,000. The sisters will use the funds to buy equipment to remove "invasive exotic plants" growing in natural areas on the Motherhouse campus in Nazareth, Ky., according to the release.

The Covenant’s small-grants program was announced last year, so these are the first group of winners, the release said. Half of the funding for the program came from Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, also known as the Victory Noll Sisters.