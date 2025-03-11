Catholic Charities takes Lenten challenge to St. Patrick’s Parade 

Catholic Charities of Louisville employees and volunteers took part in the 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Parade in the Highlands on March 8. (Photo Special to The Record by Catholic Charities)

Catholic Charities of Louisville employees and volunteers were among those who participated in the 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Parade in the Highlands on March 8. The parade was hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Representatives of Catholic Charities accompanied a float decorated to look like a gumball dispenser with the words “Dispenser of Hope.” And a banner invited revelers to engage in the agency’s “40-Day PeopleUp Lenten Challenge.” The challenge offers a calendar for Lent that lists ways to engage in the ministry of Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the local church.