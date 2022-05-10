Carmichael’s Bookstore, 2720 Frankfort Ave, will host author and New York Times editor Jyoti Thottam for a signing and discussion of her book, “The Sisters of Mokama,” on May 18 at 7 p.m.

The book tells the story of six Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Ky., who left in the 1940s for the poorest part of India to open a hospital where they trained nurses. One of those nurses was Thottam’s mother.

“It’s a tale of faith and grit” and the beginning of Nazareth Hospital in Mokama, India, according to an announcement from the bookstore. The hospital was run almost entirely by women, who gave the highest standard of care to everyone who walked through the doors, regardless of caste or religion, the announcement said.