Carmelite Sister Martha Showalter dies at 82

Carmelite Sister Martha of Christ died on Dec. 5. She was 82 and in her 64th year of religious life.

Sister Martha, formerly Susan Frances Showalter, entered the Carmelite Sisters of Louisville on Dec. 8, 1959. She made her first vows on Dec. 11, 1961 and her solemn vows on Dec. 11, 1964. She engaged in the prayer life of the Carmelites and served as her community’s cook.

She moved to Nazareth Home Clifton in 2015 and participated in many of the home’s activities and invited other residents to join in. She also supported fellow residents during challenging times.

She is survived by her brother Richard Showalter of Louisville, her sister Jean Keefe of Virginia, her brother-in-law Peter Thomas of Louisville, several nieces and nephews and her companion in Carmelite life, Sister Mary Grace D’Annunzio.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Nazareth Home Clifton followed by burial in the Carmelite Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Carmelite Sisters, ℅ 1907 Lauderdale Road, #1, Louisville, Ky., 40205.