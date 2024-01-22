Ursuline Sister Rose Karen Johnson dies at age 83

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Rose Karen Johnson died Jan. 15 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 83 and in her 66th year of religious life.

Sister Johnson, a native of St. Lawrence, Ky., ministered in the Archdiocese of Louisville, the Diocese of Owensboro and in Missouri.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Bartholomew School from 1960-1966 and at St. Brigid School from 1986-1989.

She is survived by her sisters Alma Victoria Higdon and Mary Eveyleen Melton, nieces, nephews and members of her religious community.

Visitation will take place at 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at Mount St. Joseph followed by a service at 6:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at Mount St. Joseph.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.