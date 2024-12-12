Care for Creation — Advent is the perfect time to reflect on our lifestyles

David Horvath

It has been nearly 10 years since I first read “Laudato Si’,” one of the most significant writings of our times about changing our ways when it comes to God’s Creation, our Mother Earth.

Then and now, studies by the Pew Research Center show that American Catholics’ attitudes toward climate change are still determined more by their political affiliation than by their Catholic faith. Are we listening to Pope Francis?

It is difficult to convince people to read and follow a papal encyclical. The task is doubly difficult if the document profoundly challenges every aspect of how we live on the planet. “People, change your light bulbs AND change your lifestyle!” Simply reading the encyclical is not terribly challenging, but convincing ourselves to really engage and incorporate its message certainly is.

Along with others, I have spent a considerable amount of time and effort to actively engage our Catholic community in living the message of “Laudato Si’.”

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre charged the Archdiocese Creation Care Team to assist Catholics in our parishes, schools and families to plan our actions in response to Pope Francis’ powerful message, which was not a plea, but a directive for change.

Those of us who try to communicate our passion for the environment and the idea of an integral ecology, do a lot of “seed planting.”

We may not think of the dark days of Advent as planting season, but some seeds need to winter in the ground before germinating in spring. These winter days may be a good time to consider our personal and community lifestyles and to combine care for the environment with deep listening and responding to the cries of the Earth and the cries of the poor.

Another document from Pope Francis, “Laudate Deum” (2023) states, “there are no lasting changes without cultural changes, and there are no cultural changes without personal changes.”

Advent is our traditional time for prayer and opening our hearts to change. Advent is a time for action, to care for our common home through tangible deeds.

Advent is a time of personal and community preparation for the birth of Christ, as Son of God and Child of the Earth, who calls us to reflect on our own lifestyles in responding to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.

Are we as a Church and as human beings doing enough to restore our relationship with Mother Earth? Am I doing enough as an individual and within my family? Is our faith community acting in ways small and large to heal the serious environmental harms caused by human fault? Are we even trying?

Robert Lewis Stephenson said, “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant.” Or to paraphrase Ecclesiastes 11:6, keep planting seeds, you never know what will take root.

For all of us this Advent, let us strive to avoid the excesses of consumption and consumerism that tempt us during this season. Instead, one step at a time, let us plant seeds of living simply and prepare ourselves with our Advent hope for a new world and the restoration of God’s creation.

David Horvath is a member of the Archdiocese Creation Care Team and has been involved with a number of social justice issues.