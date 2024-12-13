Nazareth Home’s CEOreceives Aging2.0 award

Mary Haynes, who serves as CEO of Nazareth Home, is the recipient of the 2024 Aging2.0 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Aging2.0 Foundation.

The award “recognizes and celebrates healthcare leaders who have dedicated their careers to decreasing health disparities and building sustainable healthy communities,” according to the foundation’s website.

Haynes has led Nazareth Home for 20 years.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Aging2.0. This award is a reflection of the incredible team at Nazareth Home, whose unwavering dedication to the residents and families we serve continues to inspire me,” said Haynes. We remain committed to innovating and advocating for older adults to ensure they thrive in environments that respect their dignity and enhance their quality of life.”The foundation focuses on identifying and promoting innovations and resources that help make the journey of aging easier, according to its website, aging2.com.