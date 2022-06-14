Camp Africa now accepting applications

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer the Camp Africa Summer Academic and Cultural Enrichment Program from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 20-July 22 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The five-week camp, for students entering first through eighth grade, will offer cultural art experiences from an Afri-centric perspective as well as academic enrichment programs in math, reading, writing and science.

The cost is $500 per child. Applications are now being accepted and space is limited. For more information, contact the center at 776-0262.