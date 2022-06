The Passionist Earth & Spirit Center will host a Juneteenth Celebration June 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at St. Agnes Church’s parish center, 1920 Newburg Road.

Lamont Collins, founder and curator of Roots 101 African American Museum, will present “Being a Good White Ally.”

The event is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, contact the center at 452-2749 or visit https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/class/juneteenth-celebration/.