SCNs will host open house March 24

by

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth will host an open house March 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the historic Motherhouse campus in Nazareth, Ky., located near Bardstown.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the grounds and learn about the history of the congregation, which has operated at the site since 1822. Tours of St. Vincent de Paul Church; Heritage Hall, which houses the on-site museum; the archive center and the visitor center will be provided.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see the campus’ Monument to Enslaved People buried at Nazareth. The monument “was recently relocated to a more prominent location in Nazareth Cemetery and honors the former slaves buried among the sisters at Nazareth,” according to a release from the sisters.
Light refreshments will be served in the parlor of O’Connell Hall. For more information, visit https://nazareth.org/.

