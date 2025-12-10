Youth

Calling young artists

by

Youth who are high school age and younger are invited to submit original visual art, such as a drawing or painting, to be featured in the “Saints for Kids” section of Youth Focus. 

Following are the subjects of artwork for January through April of 2026:

  • St. Brigid — deadline is January 15.
  • St. Patrick — deadline is February 26.
  • St. Catherine of Siena — deadline is April 9.
  • St. Isidore — deadline is April 23.

A photo of the artwork — as well as the student’s name, parish, and school — can be submitted via email to record@archlou.org or the original can be mailed to the attention of The Record at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203, with a stamped return envelope.

Tags from the story
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Ursuline Sister Rose Ann Born, an educator, dies
Ursuline Sister of Louisville Rose Ann Born, 90, died Nov. 28 at...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *