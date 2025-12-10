Calling young artists

Youth who are high school age and younger are invited to submit original visual art, such as a drawing or painting, to be featured in the “Saints for Kids” section of Youth Focus.

Following are the subjects of artwork for January through April of 2026:



St. Brigid — deadline is January 15.

St. Patrick — deadline is February 26.

St. Catherine of Siena — deadline is April 9.

St. Isidore — deadline is April 23.

A photo of the artwork — as well as the student’s name, parish, and school — can be submitted via email to record@archlou.org or the original can be mailed to the attention of The Record at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203, with a stamped return envelope.