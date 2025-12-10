Students develop service projects

Sacred Heart Model School students Lily Paige and Kinley Jones read stories to children at Down Syndrome of Louisville in this undated photo. The two eighth-graders wrote stories and crocheted stuffed animals of the characters for their community service project. (Photo Special to The Record)

Middle and high school students recently completed major service projects to help people in need.

Mercy Academy seniors showcased service projects they developed during a social justice leadership course on Dec. 3.

The students offered support to and collaborated with more than 25 non-profit organizations across Kentuckiana, including Catholic Charities of Louisville, Dare to Care, Family Scholar House, Hope’s Closet, St. John Center and more, according to the school.

Among the projects’ topics were anti-human trafficking efforts, food insecurity, immigration and refugee support and homelessness prevention.

Sacred Heart Model School’s eighth-graders shared their community service projects during a showcase on Dec. 4. The middle-school students developed programs and products in collaboration with 20 community agencies.

The projects included a tool collection for Catholic Charities’ Common Earth Gardens, a basketball camp for children at Volunteers of America, a wheelchair volleyball program at Nazareth Homes and a crochet and writing project for children at Down Syndrome of Louisville, among others.