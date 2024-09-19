Bulletin Board — Sept. 19, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

St. Brigid Church, 1520 Hepburn Avenue, will host a Transitus service Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The service will reflect on the 800th anniversary of St. Francis’ reception of the stigmata, the physical wounds of Christ, and will honor his death in 1226. A reception will follow. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact 584-5565.

St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, will host a St. Thérèse Healing Novena with Mass and blessing with a relic at 5 p.m. and confession at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 22.

The novena will conclude with a Mass of Thanksgiving celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre on Oct. 1.

Prayer intentions will include addiction, loss of a loved one, mental illnesses, chronic and terminal illnesses and an end to war. For more information, contact Kelly Evans or Father Michael Schultz, associate pastor, at 425-3940.

RETREATS

Rachel’s Vineyard is offering a post-abortion healing retreat for men and women suffering from the emotional and spiritual wounds of abortion Oct. 11-13 in Owensboro, Ky. Contact Rita at 270-474-4707 or email retreats@hopeafterabortionky.com to register or learn more.

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, 101 Saint Anthony Drive in Mount Saint Francis, Ind., will offer “The Quest for Holiness,” a men’s fall retreat Oct. 25-27. The cost is $250 for a private room overnight or $125 for commuters. The presenter is Conventual Franciscan Father Vincent Peterson. To learn more and register, call 812-923-8817.

Epiphany Church will host a men’s retreat on “The Holy Spirit and Discipleship” with Deacon Lucio Caruso on Oct. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at The Lighthouse at Epiphany, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. Registration is $30 and includes continental breakfast and a box lunch. The deadline to register is Oct. 8. To register or learn more, email Sheila Murphy at sheila@ecclou.org or call 780-1654.

SUPPORT GROUPS

DivorceCare, a free seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles Adults Club for those age 50 and over will gather for dinner at Culver’s at 5 p.m. on Sept. 22. For information and directions, call 553-1476.

HERE AND THERE

The St. Francis Xavier Church Women’s Club is hosting a bunco night on Sept. 26. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and bunco begins at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person.

The event will be held in the lower level of the St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 155 Stringer Lane in Mount Washington, Ky. Food and drinks will be available. Contact Patty at p.heuser@twc.com for more information.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will host a paper-shredding event on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Individuals are welcome to bring unwanted personal papers, tax forms and bank and medical records to be shredded on-site and recycled. The truck will be on the Norbourne (north) side of campus. Cash donations to support Hand in Hand ministries are welcomed.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Immaculata Classical Academy’s 2024-2025 Speaker Series will host Dr. Andrew Seeley Oct. 4 at 7 p.m for a talk on “Treasures Old are New: The Catholic Liberal Arts Renewal.” The event will be held at Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Avenue, and a free wine and cheese reception will follow. Donations are appreciated. For more details, contact Jared Meyer at 365-3545.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 24: “God is not stingy … Don’t you be”

Oct. 1: “Adam loses his rib”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this fall. The next classes are:

Marriage and Annulment — Two Sides of the Same Coin, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to noon at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

Introduction to Scripture, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

“Listen, Say Yes, then Go and Tell,” Oct. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church’s Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

Each class is $10. For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. To register, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Family Renewal Project will offer “Theology of the Body II: Into the Heart,” an eight-week series. The series can be attended in-person or virtually. The course will begin Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will continue on Wednesdays through Nov. 13 at St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive.

The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple, and is free for college students, missionaries and clergy. For more information visit: bit.ly/tobintotheheart, call/text 502-303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., is hosting an open house for its graduate theology program Oct. 12-13. Visitors will have opportunities to tour the campus and talk to current students. Overnight accommodation is free.

An online open house will be held Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Registration will close Sept. 30. Register to attend at saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will examine themes in the work of C.S. Lewis through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs are offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next meeting is Sept. 26 and 27 on the topic “C.S. Lewis explores evil.” Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will offer a two-hour workshop, “Creating Conversations that Connect,” with Cory Lockhart, a teacher, artist and public speaker, on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cost is $40, and lunch is not included. To learn more and register, call 812-923-8817.