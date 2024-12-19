Wedding Anniversaries — Dec. 19, 2024

Dan and Vickie Bartley Peterworth, members of Ascension Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 14. Mr. Peterworth is retired from his service as CFO for two local manufacturing firms. Mrs. Peterworth retired after 20 years as a teacher in the Archdiocese of Louisville. The couple have three children and five grandchildren. They will celebrate with a trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Chris and Lisa Campbell Tompkins, members of Holy Spirit Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Dec. 29. Mr. Tompkins is director of the pharmacy account at Elevance Health. Mrs. Tompkins owns a personal cleaning business. The couple also participates in the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Joined by Grace Companion Couple program. They have four sons and four grandchildren.