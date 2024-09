Archbishop Shelton Fabre posed with Holy Spirit School students who washed his car on Sept. 7. (Photo Special to The Record)

Holy Spirit School’s middle school students hosted their third annual car wash on Sept. 7 to raise money for this year’s service projects. The group raised almost $1,600. Last year, they were able to help Forgotten Louisville, Blanket Louisville, Blessings in a Backpack, a St Vincent DePaul Food Pantry and more with the money they raised.