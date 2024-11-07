Archdiocesan News

Bulletin Board — November 7, 2024

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Louisville will host a healing Mass on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Road. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Passionist Father Justin Nelson will preside, and Deacon Tom Roth will assist. Contact Bob Garvey at 502-435-6186 for more information. 

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be celebrated Nov. 27 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

St. Leonard Church, 440 Zorn Avenue, will host adoration on Thursdays following noon Mass until Benediction at 5:45 p.m. All are welcome. To commit to one hour each week as a scheduled adorer, contact the parish office at 897-2595 or stlparish@stleonardlouisville.org

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations on Nov. 13 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd. All are welcome. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS, REFLECTIONS

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, 101 St. Anthony Dr., will host a one-day retreat Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the topic, “With Grateful Hearts, Finding Peace and Gratitude During the Season of Thankfulness.” The cost is $50 per person and lunch is included. To register, call 812-923-8817 or visit mountsaintfrancis.org/with-grateful-hearts

Nazareth Retreat Center, 40 Main Avenue, Nazareth, Ky., will host several retreats in December.

  •  “Holy Expectations: Women in Waiting” on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The presenter is Sandra Harlieb, an author, storyteller, speaker and retreat leader. 
  • “An Advent Visit to Merton’s Gethsemani” Dec. 6-8. The presenter is Mark Meade, assistant director of the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University.

Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will host an Advent Retreat: Waiting Upon the Word: The Three Comings of Christ on Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 
The retreat day will be held in the Rodney Thomas Room at St. James Church, 307 W. Dixie Hwy., Elizabethtown, Ky. 
The cost is $25 and includes lunch. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. The registration deadline is Nov. 27.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Holy Spirit Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites will host an interest meeting on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of Guardian Angels Church, 6000 Preston Highway. Those interested in Carmelite spirituality will learn about a lifelong formation in prayer. RSVP to Nanci at 812-364-4102. More information can be found at ocdswashprov.org. 

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville Chapter, will meet on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at 13201 Tucker Lane Dr. Benedictine Father Joseph Cox will be in attendance. A potluck meal will be served and there will be a prayer for the deceased Oblates and a renewal of oblation. All are invited.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will offer “Coping with Grief” on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the parish adult space. The presenter is Mary Jean Gandalfo. Call 896-0241 with questions.

St. Margaret Mary Church will host “GriefShare — Surviving the Holidays” on Nov. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the spirituality center. A $5 donation is appreciated. 
Contact Denise Ruiz 690-2834 or druiz@stmm.org with any questions.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is on Nov. 13 and the topic is “Coping with the Holidays.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

THE ARTS

Epiphany Church will showcase its parishioners’ artwork on Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. 
The parishioners’ artwork will be for sale and proceeds benefit the parish’s youth ministry. Contact Angie Fox at 780-1012 or at angie@ecclou.org with questions.

The Loretto Community will host the Ceruti Chamber Players on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Rd. Admission is free. 

The Priest Variety Show will return to the stage on Jan. 10 in St. Xavier High School’s Brown-Forman Cultural Arts Center, 1609 Poplar Level Road. A reception will begin at 6 p.m. and the talent show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and will be available Nov. 1. 
Proceeds will benefit the Catholic Services Appeal’s Seminarian Education Fund. For more information, contact Melissa Herberger at 585-3291 or visit archlou.org.

HERE AND THERE

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, will host its annual indoor community yard sale on Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will feature more than 50 tables and breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. Call 969-0004 with questions. 

VOLUNTEER

Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers in the following areas:

  • Daytime tutors — help non-English speakers learn English. No previous experience is required.
  • Childcare assistants — assist daycare teachers when parents are in classes.

Both volunteer opportunities are needed Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at 435 E. Broadway. Volunteers may work one or multiple days a week.
For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or call Debbie Belt at 637-9786, ext. 115. 

ALUMNI EVENT

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held Nov. 13 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. During the meeting, the association will award donations to more than 20 charities. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project will host a four-part series on an “Introduction to Theology of the Body” program. The series will meet in the undercroft of Holy Name Church, 2914 S. 3rd St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 18, Nov. 19, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple, and is free for college students, missionaries and clergy. Participants under 18 may attend with a parent/guardian. Nursing infants are welcome. Register at bit.ly/tob1124

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes in November:

  • Hebrew Numerology, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 155 Stringer Lane, Mount Washington, Ky.
  • Faith Development, Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

Each class is $10 unless a cost is noted. For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

