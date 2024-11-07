Nov. 12 service will remember victims of violence and their families

The annual Service of Remembrance, a community-wide prayer service held in honor of victims of violence, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1545 Louis Coleman Drive.

The event is organized by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) and the Region One Catholic Coalition.

The service offers prayers for those who were victims of violence this year and their families. A reception will follow.



To register, send an email to omm@archlou.org. For more information, call the office at 636-0296