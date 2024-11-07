Participants in the National Eucharistic Congress ask, ‘What’s next?’

Individuals prayed in eucharistic adoration at the beginning of “Revive Night,” an event on Aug. 19 at St. Raphael Church that gathered 90 individuals from more than 10 parishes in the archdiocese to discuss the National Eucharistic Congress. (Photo Special to The Record)

After participating in the National Eucharistic Congress, Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville say their practice of the faith is changing.

Some are attending daily Mass or seeking out gatherings for adoration. Others are looking to evangelize or searching for leadership and volunteer opportunities. Still others are inquiring about small groups or other activities at their parishes.

Participants shared their insights at “Revive Night,” which took place on Aug. 16 at St. Raphael Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave. The gathering drew 90 Catholics from nearly a dozen parishes in the archdiocese and several in southern Indiana.

During the event, they prayed in eucharistic adoration, then spent time in small groups, sharing their experience of the congress and exploring next steps, said Father Tony Cecil, pastor of St. Raphael, in a recent interview.

Individuals discussed the National Eucharistic Congress at an event held Sept. 13 at St. Margaret Mary Church. (Photo Special to The Record)

Father Cecil — who attended the congress — said he felt that he and the others who attended would benefit from an opportunity to “process what happened.”

“A few people said they started going to daily Mass,” said Father Cecil. Mass was offered multiple times a day every day of the congress, so most individuals who attended went to Mass daily, he explained.

Upon returning home, and noticing the many opportunities for daily Mass across area parishes, “They realized it was a sacrifice, but they can make it work,” he said.

Father Cecil said some attendees shared that they are stepping into or considering leadership roles. One participant shared that she volunteered to be a catechist. Another told the group that she was thinking about starting a Bible study, which she had never considered.

“Evangelization is primarily the role of the laity. They have access to the world that I never will.” — Father Tony Cecil, pastor of St. Raphael Church

Others “felt a call to become involved in their parish” beyond attending Sunday Mass, Father Cecil noted. They are now actively trying to be “involved in the activities their parish presents.”

Several small groups spoke about their increased desire to encounter the Eucharist with others, said Father Cecil. Some individuals expressed interest in more opportunities for larger and more guided gatherings for eucharistic adoration.

“A lot of people go to adoration and don’t know what to do,” he said. Adoration with praise and worship and adoration with a guided prayer or reflection can help, he said.

In addition, the desire to evangelize is growing in those who attended the congress, he said, noting, people are starting to feel that they cannot keep their faith to themselves.

“Our culture says religion is to be kept to ourselves. It’s private. And to never discuss it,” he said. But, “We can’t keep our relationship with Jesus to ourselves.

90 individuals from over 10 parishes in the archdiocese gathered at St. Raphael Church on Aug. 19 for adoration and discussion of the National Eucharistic Congress. (Photo Special to The Record)

“People are like, this is a job for the priest or bishop, but that’s not it. Evangelization is primarily the role of the laity,” he added. “They have access to the world that I never will” as a priest.

But, the laity often express that they don’t know how to evangelize, he said. The role of the Church is to equip the laity, which is different from catechesis, he said.

“That’s what I would love to see as a fruit of this: How do we equip them with the tools they need to do mission?” Father Cecil said.

The answer, he said, lies in the laity freely sharing how the Lord is working in their life.

“I would love to see people sharing their story,” he said. “We can share how Jesus has shown up in our lives. My life was like this, and now this is what my life is like.”

Individuals discussed the National Eucharistic Congress on Aug. 19 at St. Raphael Church’s “Revive Night.” (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, hosted a similar event on Sept. 13, which gathered approximately 40 individuals from several parishes.

A common theme in their discussions was the desire of individuals for small groups, said St. Margaret Mary parish staff members, Dr. Holly Smith, director of liturgy and music, and Emileigh Ledgerwood, the youth and young adult ministry coordinator.

“There’s a hunger for discipleship groups, where people can grow together in their faith and simply live life together,” said Smith.

Single people, widows and men commonly expressed they lack community, she noted. It can be hard to find community in a larger parish, said Smith.

As parish leaders, Ledgerwood said they are exploring the creation of small groups in the parish.

“Creating groups where people are invested in your faith” — grouped by stage of life, rather than age — could help people “do life together,” Ledgerwood said.

“It’s so much easier to walk our lives of faith when we’re not alone. It’s having people you can be vulnerable with,” said Ledgerwood.

St. Margaret Mary will host a follow-up session on Nov. 11 for their parishioners who are interested in exploring small-group ministry at the parish. Contact eledgerwood@stmm.org for more information.