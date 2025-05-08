Bulletin Board — May 8, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on May 18 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

St. Therese Church, 1010 Schiller Avenue, will host a celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the canonization of St. Therese of Lisieux on May 17. Music and a litany will begin at 3:30 p.m. Mass is at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a reception. For more information, contact Bob Schroeder at 594-8760 or robertschroeder07@gmail.com.

RETREATS

Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality will host “In the Quiet, God Speaks,” a retreat, June 25-29. The cost is $550 per person and includes a private room, meals and retreat materials. The facilitators are Annie Behymer and Peggy Holthaus. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/four-day-directed-retreat.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host an executive speaker series on May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at The Overlook, 6800 Steeprun Road. Miguel Montano will be the speaker. The event is free and includes complimentary beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

The Holy Spirit Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites will host an interest meeting on May 18 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of Guardian Angels Church, 6000 Preston Highway. Those interested in Carmelite spirituality will learn about lifelong formation in prayer. RSVP to Nanci at 812-364-4102. More information can be found at ocdswashprov.org.

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville Chapter, will meet on May 18 at 3 p.m. at the St. John Paul II Church Community Center. Benedictine Father Harry Hagan will be the speaker. Vespers will be prayed and light refreshments will be served. All are invited.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will host two upcoming events:

A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at 12:30 p.m. May 14 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

The St. Serra Club will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a Mass and lunch on May 19. The Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, followed by lunch in the Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road. The cost is $12 per person. Reservations and payment in advance are required. To RSVP, contact Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

The next meeting is on May 14 and the topic is “Staying Engaged, Keeping Them Engaged.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

HERE AND THERE

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on May 13 in the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. A cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Good Shepherd’s Benevolence Fund. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, will host its annual community yard sale on May 17 from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale will include more than 50 tables of items, and breakfast and lunch items will be available for purchase.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church’s Family Life Ministry will host a caregiver appreciation luncheon May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and will include a presentation from an AARP national trainer, a mental health therapist and an experienced caregiver. RSVP by emailing irectory@bellsouth.net or calling 774-5772.

Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, will host a Derby-themed bingo and card party on May 19 at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes bingo strips, dessert and coffee tickets. A cake wheel, pull tab and raffles are planned.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours that serves homeless men and women, needs donations of new men’s underwear in sizes medium and large. To donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in the following areas:

Common Earth Gardens — mowing and weed-eating at the Seventh Street Community Garden and Mindat Community Garden. Times and dates are flexible.

Food pantry — heavy lifters needed to unload food vans and stock donations at Father Jack Jones Food Pantry Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Weekly or biweekly volunteers are also needed to pick up and deliver cardboard boxes to a nearby recycling center on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday mornings. Help is also needed to return phone calls and complete data entry remotely.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

ALUMNI

Holy Spirit School, 322 Cannons Lane, will host a 30-year reunion for the class of 1995 May 17-18. On May 17, alumni will gather for a reunion party at 6:30 p.m. at Saints Pizza Pub, 131 Breckenridge Lane. On May 18, the alumni will be recognized at 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road. Alumni are invited to a school tour following Mass. For more information, contact Lauren Montfont at lauren.knopf@gmail.com.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held May 14 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Cliff Travis, an insurance and retirement litigation attorney. The group will also be collecting personal hygiene items for The Healing Place. All are welcome, not just graduates. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

PEOPLE

Conventual Franciscan Father Ken Bartsch will celebrate the golden anniversary of his ordination on May 25. He will preside at the 10 a.m. Mass on May 25 at Mary Queen of Peace Church with Carmelite Father Benni Pengiparambil and Deacon Donnie Robbins. All are invited to attend.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Holy Cross High School will host a lunch and learn program titled, “Wills — who needs them? Trusts — what are they and why would I want one?” for all alumni, friends and parents of students at noon on May 20. The presenter is Cheryl Bruner, an elder law and estate planning attorney. The event is free, and lunch is provided. RSVP to Beth Klem at bklem@holycrosshs.com.

Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will host a six-part webinar series and in-person pilgrimage on the Jubilee Year of Hope beginning May 14. Webinar presenters include Amanda Zurface, Sister of St. Francis Maria Gemma Salyer, Dr. Bob Schuchts, Franciscan Father Mario Luevano Serrano, Judy Ribar and Conventual Franciscan Friar Vincent Petersen. The cost is $25 per session or $75 for all six sessions. For more information and to register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 13 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “If it weren’t for missionaries, where would we be?”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II” on May 14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited, and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer the following programs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The presenter will be Deacon Pat Harris.