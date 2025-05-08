Diapers, dinners and the DMV: Local Catholics walk with moms in need 

Dana Hughes, leader of St. Patrick Church’s chapter of Walking With Moms in Need, shared a smile with baby Josiah, right, during a meal shared with his mother. Walking with Moms in Need is a nationwide parish-based initiative that provides support for expecting mothers in need. (Photo Special to The Record)

Supporting pregnant mothers isn’t just about providing car seats and diapers, said Dana Hughes, a parishioner of St. Patrick Church.

“We’ve helped anywhere from standing in line at the DMV with them to renew their expired tags to baby showers to helping with flat tires,” she said in a recent interview.

Hughes is the leader of St. Patrick Church’s chapter of “Walking With Moms in Need.” Walking with Moms in Need is a parish-based initiative that provides support for expecting mothers in need. The nationwide ministry — which has eight active groups in the Archdiocese of Louisville — is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, expectant mothers are referred to Walking With Moms in Need parish groups by Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center, located at 515 West Oak Street.

From there, the parish leader contacts the mother and schedules a time for a few volunteers to take her to lunch, where they learn about her situation and needs. Then, the group organizes resources to meet those needs, and continues to provide support by checking in with the mother each week.

While the group shares “pages and pages” of local resources with the mothers, said Hughes, it’s the personal connection that makes the difference.

“We meet them where they’re at, where they are and walk them through their journey, whatever that entails,” she said.

Since the ministry began in 2022, St. Patrick’s group — composed of six regular volunteers — has assisted eight mothers.

Many of the women the group has served “have no support system,” noted Melissa Cambron, a volunteer and parishioner of St. Patrick.

Providing support looks different for each mother, said Hughes. One mother may need help getting dinner on the table for her other children. Another might benefit from an offer to babysit so they can attend a doctor’s appointment. Yet another might need help navigating rent assistance while she is unable to work postpartum.

Recently, one mother called shortly after giving birth in the hospital, said Hughes.

“She was worried about her other three at home … and she was worried that there was not gonna be an Easter basket, so we just helped her with that,” said Hughes.

The groups also get other parishioners involved, said Hughes. Each year, St. Patrick’s parish group distributes an online donation request form to St. Patrick parishioners — promoted as a “virtual baby shower” — to request items the mothers may need during the upcoming year’s ministry, such as newborn items and gift cards, she said.

As Hughes was receiving training for the program, she “felt a little overwhelmed,” she said. But, through time, she’s learned that “we’re just there to love them — to be like Jesus for them,” she said. “I thought it would be hard in the beginning, but these people are so easy to love.”

That doesn’t mean that it’s always “pretty,” Cambron noted.

“It’s real life. It forced us to get out of our comfort zone,” she said, adding, “We’re called to get out and serve.”

Hughes added that the reward is high.

“I’ve done lots of ministries. This one is by far the most rewarding,” Hughes said. “You’re with them in the trenches. And that’s totally where I would rather be.”

The group has kept in touch with the mothers, catching up with them through meals and baby pictures, said Hughes.

“I have countless thank you cards from these moms. … They’re so grateful,” she said.

On Mother’s Day, the group is sending flowers to the mothers they are accompanying and those they have helped in the past, she said.