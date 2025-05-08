Archdiocese begins parish planning process to address ‘evolving needs’

The Archdiocese of Louisville is beginning a year-and-a-half-long parish planning process this month to consider how best to “address the evolving needs within our local church.”

Pastors received an outline and timeline of the planning process April 30, along with a case statement, which explains why the process is happening and includes a wide variety of statistics about the local church.

“There is a desire among faithful Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville to have parishes alive and growing, where priests and other personnel are available to offer support and pastoral care in times of sorrow and joy,” the case statement explains. “They want quality formation and education, inspiring worship, opportunities for service, and a vibrant community.”

It goes on to identify four “organizational issues” that affect how well the church can fulfill those desires.

The available number of priests to serve parishes and parishioners The number of aging and underutilized facilities and properties Changing demographics Stewardship of resources

“It’s all four of those things; it’s complicated,” said Dr. Brian B. Reynolds, chancellor and chief administrative officer of the archdiocese. “With our human and physical resources, how do we best provide pastoral care? The demographics have changed in the last 20 years — the last time we did this.”

During the last planning process, which began in 2005, parishes “participated in a comprehensive study to plan sustainable futures for the local communities,” the case statement explains. It resulted in a parish reorganization plan that saw some parishes close, new parishes open and some organized into clusters, as well as initiatives that addressed issues facing parishes at the time.

As it did 20 years ago, the latest process begins at the parish level, said Reynolds during a recent interview.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre wants the process to center on “local discernment with proposals that flow from the real situations in our parishes,” Reynolds said. “The information and recommendations we get from parishes, deaneries and priests will guide this process — not an archdiocesan committee.”

The process will be carried out in four phases:

Parish Studies, May to August 2025

Parishes are asked to prepare quantitative reports, outlining parish statistics, and qualitative reports, identifying strengths and challenges facing the parish.

Parish Planning Recommendations, October 2025 to January 2026

Parishes will receive reports from the other parishes in their deanery. Parishes will use this information to prepare recommendations for changes in parish structures and priest assignments.

Planning Commission Review and Consultations, January to May 2026

Archbishop Fabre will appoint a commission to review parish reports and prepare draft plans for each deanery. Parishes in each deanery will receive their deanery’s draft plan for consultation and feedback. Other groups, such as retired priests and school leaders, will also be consulted.

Preparation of Final Plan, June to October 2026

The planning commission will prepare a single, comprehensive plan for the archdiocese to be announced before the end of 2026.

More information about the process and the organizational issues affecting parishes will be shared in the coming months.