Bulletin Board — June 5, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated June 22 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer June 9 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a Mass at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on June 10 at 7 p.m. Praise music will precede the Mass at 6:15 p.m. Father Michael Schultz will preside and Deacon Tom Roth will assist. All are welcome. For more information, contact Jessica Webster at jeskha.may@gmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, a group for those who have loved ones struggling with addiction or recovery, will gather at 6 p.m. June 17 for Mass, followed by adoration, at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane. The Mass and adoration will be offered through the intercession of St. Maximilian Kolbe and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The group also meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the church.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is on June 11 and the topic is “Walking with Christ, Nourished by Grace.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

RETREATS

The Nazareth Retreat Center will host a few upcoming retreats:

A writer’s retreat will be held June 25-29. The retreat leader is Paula D’Arcy.

A retreat on “Merton: Poetry and Contemplation” will be held July 25-27. The retreat leader is Mark Meade.

A retreat titled “Growing in Everyday Holiness” will be held July 11-13. The retreat is inspired by Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation, “Gaudete et Exultate.” The retreat leader is Angela Scaperlanda Bujan.

To register or learn more, call 349-1597 or visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

HERE AND THERE

Good Shepherd Church will host a Card Party for a Cause on June 10 at the parish’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. Half of the proceeds will benefit Huntington’s Disease research. For reservations, call 749-9780.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, will sponsor a blood drive June 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Holy Spirit Community of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites will host an interest meeting on June 8 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria of Guardian Angels Church, 6000 Preston Highway. Those interested in Carmelite spirituality will learn about lifelong formation in prayer. RSVP to Nanci Thomas at 812-364-4102.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held June 11 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Josh Heird, director of athletics at the University of Louisville. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will host the following events:

A luncheon meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 16 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Seminarian Emerson Wells will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others.

A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 11 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

All are welcome. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Creation Care Team of the Archdiocese of Louisville will mark the 10th anniversary of “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home” at 7 p.m. June 17 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue, and at 7 p.m. June 18 at the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky.

Dan Misleh, the founder and executive director of the Catholic Climate Covenant, will be the featured speaker at both events.

The events are free and all are welcome.

The Family Renewal Project will host “The Call to Greatness: What the Church Actually Teaches about Sex and the Body” June 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive. For more information, visit familyrenewalproject.com/courses or call/text 303-1996.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

June 12-13: Purgatorio Part 1, Deacon Jim Shields.

June 19-20: Purgatorio, Part 2, Deacon Jim Shields.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.