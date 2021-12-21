Blanket Louisville, a nonprofit that collects new and gently used blankets, delivered more than 1,100 blankets to Catholic Charities Dec. 15 for refugees and others in need. The organization is run by Kathy Fehder, principal of Corpus Christi Classical Academy, and her husband Steve Fehder.

What started as a way to teach their children the importance of giving to the community and helping those in need has turned into a grassroots charity that has given more than 135,000 blankets to Louisville’s homeless population in the past 19 years.

Donations come from local schools, corporations, churches and organizations, among others. Over the past week, Fehder has collected large donations from St. Aloysius School and Nazareth Home.

“This went from our little family volunteering project to a community effort,” Fehder said. “We are so grateful to our collection partners.”