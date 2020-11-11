Catholic Charities collecting ‘presents with a purpose’ for clients

Several ministries of Catholic Charities of Louisville provide clothing, household items, toiletries and toys to families they serve during the Christmas season. Parish groups and individuals are invited to help fulfill that mission by donating items from the agency’s “Presents With a Purpose” wishlist.

The programs that will benefit are the Sister Visitor Center, Office of Migration and Refugee Services, Bakhita Empowerment Initiative (which serves human trafficking survivors) and Family Support Services that help pregnant women and women with children from birth to age 5.

Contact Emily Willis at ewillis@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext., 335, for information on how to drop unwrapped items off between Dec. 1 and 8. Visit https://cclou.org/christmas-program-2020/ for a general wishlist.