Several ‘Safe Environment’ training workshops scheduled in June

The Archdiocese of Louisville will offer several “Safe Environment” training workshops in June.

All church employees or volunteers who have contact with children or youth (age 18 and under) for any length of time are required to participate in one of the two-hour workshops.

The archdiocese requires “Safe Environment” training to ensure “children and youth who worship, study or participate in church-sponsored activities can do so in the safest and most secure setting possible,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

The training workshops will be offered on the following dates:

June 10, 11 a.m., Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway

June 10, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Schools Ursuline Arts Center, 3113 Lexington Road.

June 16, 6:30 p.m., Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive.

June 24, 6:30 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

June 30, 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Elizabethtown, Ky.

New dates and any schedule changes will be posted at www.archlou.org/safe. Registration is not required. Children under age 16 are not allowed in the training, and child care is not provided.