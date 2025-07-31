Archdiocesan News

Bulletin Board — July 31, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Aug. 17 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Tumbleweed at 5 p.m. Aug. 10. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter, in collaboration with Family Renewal Project, will host an executive panel discussion on Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at 500 West Jefferson St. The topic is “Vocation vs. Vocation: Discerning Dating, Marriage and Religious Life.” The event is free and includes complimentary beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.
The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, will host a blood drive Aug. 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. Appointments are preferred. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

Holy Trinity Church will host a blood drive Aug. 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the multipurpose building, 501 Cherrywood Rd. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome. 

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held Aug. 13 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Bobby McGrath, a retired NFL referee. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

HERE & THERE

The Archdiocese of Louisville Cursillo Movement will host a Grand Ultreya on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at St. James Church’s Robbie Thomas Building, 307 West Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown, Ky. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Pat Williams at 270-268-8735.

The Knights of Columbus will host a chicken dinner Aug. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul Church, 6901 Dixie Highway. The full dinner is $14 for adults and $7 for kids aged 5 to 12. Dine-in and carry-out are available. The proceeds will benefit Wednesday’s Child Foster Children Christmas Program. 

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Bible studies led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. 

Sts. Simon and Jude Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave., will host a presentation and discussion on how Jesus is presented in the four Gospels and a general survey on the theology of St. Paul on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. 

