A Mass of Spiritual Accompaniment for Separated Families set for Aug. 30

A Mass of Spiritual Accompaniment for Separated Families will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road.

Father Silvio J. Fonseca Martinez will be the celebrant and homilist. Father Fonseca Martinez, a native of Nicaragua, serves as associate pastor of Holy Spirit Church in Jamestown, Ky., and of Good Shepherd and Holy Redeemer churches in Greensburg, Ky.

The Mass is an “opportunity for prayer, accompaniment and solidarity among the body of Christ for families experiencing the daily agony of separation, whether it be through incarceration, estrangement or any other factor,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

The Mass will be followed by a talk in the Parish Hall where Father Fonseca Martinez will share details of his experience of religious persecution.

The Mass and talk were organized by the Office of Family and Life Ministries and the Office of Hispanic Ministry. All are welcome.