Bulletin Board — July 24, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held July 30 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Aug. 2 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and sacred music.

VOCATIONS

The Abbey of Gethsemani, 3642 Monks Road, Trappist, Ky., will host a “come and see” vocation weekend retreat Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. Single Catholic men ages 18 to 35 who are healthy “of mind and body” will have the opportunity to attend the Liturgy of the Hours in choir with the monks and tour their workplaces. There will also be sessions for listening to the witness of other monks.

To register for the free event, contact Father Anton at 502-549-4116 or vocations@monks.org using the subject line “come and see.” Space is limited.

RETREAT

Nazareth Retreat Center will host a seven-day silent retreat Aug. 3-9. The cost is $800-830, depending on housing options. The retreat facilitators are Sister of Charity of Nazareth Chris Beckett and Lisa Downs. Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, hosts the “Dead Theologians Society,” a young adult prayer group, on the first Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The evening includes prayer, food and social opportunities. To register, contact Curt Meyers at cmeyers@stjpiiparish.com.

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m. followed by dinner at Tumbleweed at 5 p.m. Aug. 10. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, will host a blood drive Aug. 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. Appointments are preferred. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

ALUMNI

Presentation Academy’s Class of 1960 will host its 65-year reunion on Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. at Corner Cafe, 9307 New La Grange Road. RSVP to Joyce Zehnder French at 426-0715 to attend.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held Aug. 13 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Bobby McGrath, a retired NFL referee. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Sacramental Workshop: Confirmation” on Aug. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby Street. The cost is $30, which includes lunch. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next series is July 31-Aug. 1: “Near-death experiences in distant past and in nature.”

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 29 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is “What shall I do?”