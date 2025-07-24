Record reporter wins national media honors for writing

Ruby Thomas

The Record was recognized at the Catholic Media Conference earlier this month when reporter Ruby Thomas earned two awards for her writing in the Catholic Media Association’s 2025 awards contest.

In the weekly newspaper division, Thomas placed third for Best News Writing on Regional Events with a story called “Students set aside football rivalry to lay headstones for the indigent dead.” Read: https://therecordnewspaper.org/students-set-aside-football-rivalry-to-lay-headstones-for-the-indigent-dead/



She also received an honorable mention for Best Personality Profile for weekly newspapers with a story on a Catholic physician: “At his last house call, physician says serving the elderly was a calling.” Read: https://therecordnewspaper.org/at-his-last-house-call-physician-says-serving-the-elderly-was-a-calling/