Bulletin Board — Jan. 26, 2023

Services, Devotions

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on Feb. 4. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:40 a.m.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and sacred music by Sarah Nettleton Cleary.

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 21.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will feature VENTUS — Eucharistic Adoration with modern worship music — on Feb. 1. Exposition will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

Support Groups

From Grief to Healing — a 10-week group process — will be offered in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Sacred Heart Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Participants may choose from two groups. One group, meeting on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., started Jan. 25. The other group will meet on Sundays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. starting Jan. 29. Those unable to attend the first session may join the second week.

A donation of $10 is appreciated. For information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

Attending Grief — Hope in a Changing World will be offered by the Nazareth Retreat Center Jan. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Presenter Lisa Irish will discuss loss and grief and will “offer a safe place to develop a deeper trust in grief as our ally and companion in loss,” an announcement said. Presentations, private reflection, prayer and small group conversations will be offered.

The cost to attend is $50. To register, visit NazarethRetreatCenterKy.org or call 502-348-1513.

Coping with Grief, a seminar hosted by Holy Trinity Church’s health ministry, will be Jan. 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building, 501 Cherrywood Road. It will be presented by Mary Jean Gandolfo, a certified grief counselor, and is open to the community. For more information or to register, email Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com.

A Grief Recovery Method Group will meet on Wednesdays Feb. 8 to March 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in St. John Paul II Church’s Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. The group is open to those who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

To join or for more information, call Pattie Filley, a certified grief counselor, at 459-4251.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

DivorceCare — a weekly seminar/support group that helps divorced or separated people heal — will meet on Tuesdays from Jan. 31 to April 25, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

To register and purchase the workbook, visit www.divorcecare.org and search for “Groups Near Me.” For those who already have a workbook, there are no additional fees. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is Feb. 8. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

The Arts

les six, a woodwind quintet accompanied by a pianist, will perform at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature diverse music by Blumer, Saint-Saens and the Kentucky composer Rachel Grimes. The performance is free and open to the public.

Singles

The Catholic Singles Over 50 Group is open to all single Catholics over age 50 interested in gathering socially. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building of Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

For more information, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

Organization

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will have its next luncheon Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Attorney Cheryl Bruner will speak on estate planning. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

Open House

Nativity Academy at St. Boniface, 529 E. Liberty St., will host an open house Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nativity, an independent Catholic middle school, is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

Holy Spirit School, 322 Cannons Lane, will hold a pre-kindergarten information session Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The session is intended for those with children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1.

Holy Spirit will also hold a grade school information session Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The session is intended for those interested in grades one through five.

Retreat

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Dr., invites all men in the community to its fifth annual Men’s Retreat on Feb. 18. The retreat theme will be “Sacrifice” and it will be led by Father Dustin Hungerford, a 2006 DeSales graduate. The day will include small-group discussion, reconciliation and Mass.

The retreat fee is $10 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is requested before Feb. 15. To register, contact Brian Reilly at 883-2436 or brian.reilly@desaleshs.com.

Here and There

Family Renewal Project offers free community and formation events for local Catholics each month. Men are invited to programs on the second Friday of each month, programming for women is offered on the third Saturday of each month, and opportunities for couples are offered each fourth Saturday. Visit the online calendar to learn more about upcoming events at FamilyRenewalProject.com/events/.

St. Aloysius School in Pewee Valley, Ky., will host its 19th annual trivia night Jan. 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is for adults only and outside food and non-alcoholic drinks are allowed. Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets, email parishoffice@staloysiuspwv.org.

A Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the Scouts in Pack and Troop 366 will be Feb. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, in the gym.

The Holy Family Altar Sodality will host its annual dessert card party Feb. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Doors open at noon and admission is $6. To reserve a table, call Pam Stober at 724-2633.

St. Ignatius Martyr Church’s next Eagle’s chicken dinner will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the parish, 1816 Rangeland Road. The cost is $10 for a quarter chicken and $12 for a half chicken. There will be a dine-in and a carry-out option.

Education and Enrichment

Family Renewal Project will offer “A Retreat-Style Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course” Feb. 3 and 4. The course will explore what it means to be human and will provide insights into “authentic love and responsibility,” according to an announcement about the program.

For more information, visit bit.ly/tob1-cc-0223, call or text 303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

A “Discussion Series on Racism” will be offered via Zoom on Monday evenings in February from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Wednesday afternoons in February from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The series is provided by the Association of U.S. Catholic Priests Anti-racism Team. Father John Judie and Susan and Paul Sherman will moderate the sessions. To register, email Paul Sherman at sherman.paul@twc.com.

“Raising Saints in the Digital Age” will be presented by Dr. Peter Kreeft, a professor of philosophy at Boston College and The King’s College in New York, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Ave.

The event, part of Immaculata’s 2022-2023 speaker series, is free and open to the public. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs will be on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Feb. 2 and 3: Christ freed you.

Feb. 9 and 10: The lost art of Scripture, part 1.

Feb. 16 and 17: The lost art of Scripture, part 2.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

Introduction to Catholic Social Teaching, may be started at any time, via Google Classroom.

“Epic Comparisons of Moses and the New Moses, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom.

“Renewing Our Relationship with the Eucharist: What Does It Mean to Live the Real Presence of Christ in our Homes, Parish Communities, and Classrooms?” Feb. 9, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/catechist-certification/professional-development-catalogue/

Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Participants must pre-register.